Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 35.9% in March

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 29th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GULTU traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 24,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,689. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

