Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Decreases By 36.1%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 27,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,678. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.