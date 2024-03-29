Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Grows By 58.7%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
OTCMKTS:COGNY remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
