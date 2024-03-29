Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fuchs has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

