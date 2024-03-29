Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fuchs Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fuchs has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.
About Fuchs
