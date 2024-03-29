Francis Financial Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

