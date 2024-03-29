Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

