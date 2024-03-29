Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Cut by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

