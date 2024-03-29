Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,195,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

