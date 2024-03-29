Element Fleet Management Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.