Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Holdings Boosted by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFSI opened at $33.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.