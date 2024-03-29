Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Holdings Boosted by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
DFSI opened at $33.67 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
