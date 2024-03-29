DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

