CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 182,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CISO Global Stock Up 6.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CISO Global

NASDAQ CISO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 166,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. CISO Global has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CISO Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CISO Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CISO Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CISO Global by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

