Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,187,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999,749 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $5,048,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

