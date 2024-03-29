C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

CHRW opened at $76.14 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

