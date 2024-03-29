BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$112.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.62.

TSE:DOO opened at C$90.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.15. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

