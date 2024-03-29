Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.34 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0900794 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.