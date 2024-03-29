Analysts Offer Predictions for Jaguar Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of JAG opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity

About Jaguar Mining

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62. In the last three months, insiders purchased 344,215 shares of company stock worth $758,830. Company insiders own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

