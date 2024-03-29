Analysts Offer Predictions for Jaguar Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.
Jaguar Mining Price Performance
Shares of JAG opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Insider Activity
About Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Read More
