Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intrusion in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Intrusion Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
