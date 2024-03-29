Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intrusion in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($7.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

