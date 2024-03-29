Leerink Partnrs Comments on Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

KYTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

