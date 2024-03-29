AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

