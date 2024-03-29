Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,225 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.