Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

