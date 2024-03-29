1,423 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Progressive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $208.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.28.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

