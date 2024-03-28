Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 6,865,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227,359. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.29.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
