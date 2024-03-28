Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 6,865,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227,359. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.