West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.17. 445,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

