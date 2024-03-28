Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 163.3% in March

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the February 29th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UHT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 261.26%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

