Susquehanna Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $187.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

