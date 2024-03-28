Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

