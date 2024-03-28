StockNews.com Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

