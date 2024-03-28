Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $179.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.