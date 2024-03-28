StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a one year low of $81.05 and a one year high of $113.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ORIX by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

