StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IX opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a one year low of $81.05 and a one year high of $113.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
