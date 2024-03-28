Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of -0.87. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

