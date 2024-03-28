Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in March

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.9 days.
Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.3 %
Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
