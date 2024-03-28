SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.61

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 12958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

