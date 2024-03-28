Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 2%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 4,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

The company has a market cap of $816.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

