Persistence Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Persistence has a market cap of $74.57 million and $618,202.76 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,383,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

