Contrasting Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foxtons Group and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $173.56 million 1.48 $11.29 million N/A N/A Airbus $70.83 billion 2.08 $4.10 billion $1.30 35.82

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Foxtons Group and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.79% 24.12% 3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Airbus pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Airbus beats Foxtons Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

