Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.88 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $22.04 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,425.70 or 0.05375690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 797,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 794,800.92285035. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,430.83425267 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $27,131,222.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.