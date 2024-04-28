14,900 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.43 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). EVERTEC had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

