African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. African Rainbow Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About African Rainbow Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than African Rainbow Minerals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.