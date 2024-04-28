African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. African Rainbow Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

