Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

