Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
