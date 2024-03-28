Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Expands By 259.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 259.0% from the February 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 31.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GGLL opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.