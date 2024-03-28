Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rises By 500.0%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
