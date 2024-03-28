Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $613.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

