Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 517.5% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

JBAXY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.