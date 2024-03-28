Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

