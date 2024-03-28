Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expands By 76.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the February 29th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 163,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,177. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

