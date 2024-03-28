Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 54,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,277. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
