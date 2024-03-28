REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.50

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 68579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $980.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

