Procyon Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,562. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

